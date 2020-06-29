Snohomish PUD announces 2020 student art and photo winners 

Three students from the Edmonds School District were among the winners of a K-12 art and high school photography contest sponsored by Snohomish County PUD.
Seventeen students representing school districts across the PUD’s service territory were selected for their creativity in illustrating energy topics. The Edmonds School District winners included Jude DeWaal, a fourth grader at Maplewood School; Ghazal Mirsane, an eighth grader at Alderwood Middle School and Gabriel Wilhelm, a ninth grader at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Art contest winners
The art contest challenged students to create a poster demonstrating their favorite form of renewable energy, such as hydro, wind or solar power.
The winners are:
Victoria Kim Grade 1 Penny Creek Elementary
Caleb Hill Grade 3 Hillcrest Elementary
Rylie Scoglio Grade 3 Hillcrest Elementary
Serenity Anderson Grade 4 Sultan Elementary
Jude DeWaal Grade 4 Maplewood PCEP
Callia Park Grade 5 Forrest View Elementary
Belle Hedglin Grade 7 North Lake Middle School
Abby Brindle Grade 8 10th Street Middle School
Ghazal Mirsane Grade 8 Alderwood Middle School
Kaitlin Johnson Grade 10 Lake Stevens High School
Mia Nelson Grade 11 Lake Stevens High School
Valentina Santana-Soleiman Grade 12 Lake Stevens High School
To see the 12 winning art entries, click here.
Photography contest winners
For the PUD photography contest, high school students were challenged to capture the PUD’s motto of Energizing Life in Our Communities.
The winners are:
Gabriel Wilhelm Grade 9 Edmonds-Woodway High School
Audrey Kim Grade 10 Glacier Peak High School
Emily McDaniels Grade 10 Snohomish High School
Cheyenne Rogers Grade 10 Snohomish High School
Elijah Croyle Grade 11 Glacier Peak High School
To see the five winning photography entries, click here.
In support of public health and safety during COVID-19, award certificates and a check for $50 will be mailed to each winner.