Snohomish PUD announces 2020 student art and photo winners 

Three students from the Edmonds School District were among the winners of a K-12 art and high school photography contest sponsored by Snohomish County PUD.

Seventeen students representing school districts across the PUD’s service territory were selected for their creativity in illustrating energy topics. The Edmonds School District winners included Jude DeWaal, a fourth grader at Maplewood School; Ghazal Mirsane, an eighth grader at Alderwood Middle School and Gabriel Wilhelm, a ninth grader at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Art contest winners

The art contest challenged students to create a poster demonstrating their favorite form of renewable energy, such as hydro, wind or solar power.

The winners are:

Victoria Kim Grade 1 Penny Creek Elementary

Caleb Hill Grade 3 Hillcrest Elementary

Rylie Scoglio Grade 3 Hillcrest Elementary

Serenity Anderson Grade 4 Sultan Elementary

Jude DeWaal Grade 4 Maplewood PCEP

Callia Park Grade 5 Forrest View Elementary

Belle Hedglin Grade 7 North Lake Middle School

Abby Brindle Grade 8 10th Street Middle School

Ghazal Mirsane Grade 8 Alderwood Middle School

Kaitlin Johnson Grade 10 Lake Stevens High School

Mia Nelson Grade 11 Lake Stevens High School

Valentina Santana-Soleiman Grade 12 Lake Stevens High School

To see the 12 winning art entries, click here.

Photography contest winners

For the PUD photography contest, high school students were challenged to capture the PUD’s motto of Energizing Life in Our Communities.

The winners are:

Gabriel Wilhelm Grade 9 Edmonds-Woodway High School

Audrey Kim Grade 10 Glacier Peak High School

Emily McDaniels Grade 10 Snohomish High School

Cheyenne Rogers Grade 10 Snohomish High School

Elijah Croyle Grade 11 Glacier Peak High School

To see the five winning photography entries, click here.

In support of public health and safety during COVID-19, award certificates and a check for $50 will be mailed to each winner.