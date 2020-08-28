Snohomish Health District to continue COVID-19 testing in Everett Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The Snohomish Health District is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing at 3900 Broadway in Everett, in the large parking lot near Everett Memorial Stadium. For the week of Aug. 31, the schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the Everett site, the health district will also be offering testing at the Lynnwood Food Bank on Tuesday, Sept 1. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5320 176th St. S.W.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone, and strongly encouraged for individuals that fit the following criteria:

Anyone with any of the following COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea); or

Close contact of a confirmed case; or

Anyone who lives or works in a congregate setting; or

Work in healthcare, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19; or

Part of a family or social network that has had a case.

Registration is now open at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing. Insurance information is collected and the lab will bill insurance. There are no co-pays for COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, the test will be provided at no charge.