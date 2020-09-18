Snohomish Health District resumes drive-thru COVID-19 testing

With the air quality starting to improve, the Snohomish Health District said it is resuming its drive-thru testing operations at the 3900 Broadway site in Everett.

The new schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the Everett site, the health district will also be offering testing at the Lynnwood Food Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5320 176th St. S.W.

COVID-19 testing at the health district’s sites is now available to anyone, including those needing testing for pre-op visits or travel requirements. Turnaround time is three to four business days, and the health district cannot rush results to meet personal deadlines for medical procedures or travel. Staff have also rolled out a new process to provide proof of testing that individuals can use to show employers, healthcare providers or for travel-related needs.

If demand for testing exceeds capacity, or if disease transmission increases again, the Health District may have to restrict eligibility again. Testing remains strongly encouraged for individuals that fit the following criteria:

Anyone with any of the following COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea); or

Close contact of a confirmed case; or

Anyone who lives or works in a congregate setting; or

Work in health care, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19; or

Part of a family or social network that has had a case.

Registration is now open at www.snohd.org/testing. Insurance information is collected and the lab will bill insurance. There are no co-pays for COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, the test will be provided at no charge.

A new phone line has been established for test registration help, particularly those without internet access or needing translation services. That number is 425-258-8425, and it will be staffed M-F from 8:30-4:30, but people can leave a message after hours.

To make it easier to find other options to get test near you, the health district and the Washington State Department of Health have created additional tools. The health district has developed a table of other providers within Snohomish County, including those that offer travel testing. The state health department has created a new webpage to help people find COVID-19 testing locations throughout the state. People are encouraged to call ahead to verify information has not changed.