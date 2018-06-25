Snohomish Health District develops streamlined processes, forms

The Snohomish Health District has developed streamlined processes and forms to make business easier for its customers.

The District has already begun accepting online permit and plan review applications, as well as online reporting and invoice payments.

Now, the public has access to a revamped online code platform, including Board of Health documents and records.

The District partnered with Code Publishing to recodify the Snohomish Health District Sanitary Code into a format that more in line with what other local municipal agencies utilize. The transition has been completed, renamed as the Snohomish Health District Code, and formally adopted by the Board of Health.

“Having our code formatted to be more like other cities and agencies in the area makes it easier for customers to understand our requirements,” said Bruce Straughn, assistant director for the District’s environmental health division. “This change also helps simplify our internal processes for making code revisions in the future.”

Along with the updated code platform, the Health District Charter and all Board of Health minutes, resolutions and ordinances are also now available online and searchable. The information can be accessed through links at the bottom of any page at www.snohd.org, or directly through https://snohd.district.codes/.

Other planned improvements include the acceptance of applications electronically for temporary food events starting July 1, a more user-friendly platform for accessing upcoming Board and committee agenda packets launching this summer, and the unveiling of new District website in November.

To read more about the District and for important health information, visit www.snohd.org.