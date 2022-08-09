Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17

The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m.

The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.

The festival is the product of founder Rick Medved, who had the idea for a film festival after attending a basement premier of a friend and fellow filmmaker’s film at their Snohomish-area home. Realizing that many area filmmakers are likely doing similar premiers, he thought, “Why not bring all these people together into one great venue?”

Each finalist will also get feedback on their work.

“Snohomish Film Festival is meant to fill the gap between the big festivals with their multi-million dollar budget films and all the little guys doing premiers in their basements,” said Medved. “It’s meant to be a fun, festive event to celebrate all the small-time filmmakers trying to get their work seen and appreciated.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this festival and hope it grows along with the community,” said Bethanne Stevens, the executive director of the Snohomish Film Festival. “I want Snohomish County to fall in love with independent film!”

The Snohomish Film Festival is an all-volunteer event and volunteers are still needed. To learn more, visit www.snohomishfilmfestival.com.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.