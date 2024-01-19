Snohomish County Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce hosts ‘You Are Not Alone’ event on Feb. 3

Snohomish County Human Services announced Friday that the Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce is hosting a “You Are Not Alone” conference Saturday, Feb. 3, at Rosehill Community

Center in Mukilteo.

The conference is focused on building resiliency and providing youth and families the tools needed to support youth mental health and combat suicide, according to a news release.

“Given the alarming increase in the rate of adolescent suicides in our nation, our state, and our county, we must educate ourselves so we can better support the young people in our lives,” said Cammy Hart-Anderson, Division Manager, Behavior Health and Veteran Services.

In 2021, suicide was among the top 9 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 20-34. The youth suicide rates in Snohomish County are higher than our state rates.

“You Are Not Alone is a community outreach event sponsored by the Snohomish County Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force,” said Greg Kanehen, Executive Director of Marysville Crisis Support Services. “Rising concerns in mental health, anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among our youth are driving factors in creating this “mini conference” event for the community free of charge. Designed for parents, youth workers and high school teens, this event provides excellent resources, insights, and networking opportunities. Through these sessions, skills and strategies will enable growing success and holistic health in our county. I’m excited and grateful for these sessions being offered and wholeheartedly recommend individuals coming.”

“You Are Not Alone” will feature a selection of resources, activities, and workshops, including:

• Medication disposal and lock box distribution: Attendees will have access to medication disposal services and can obtain medication lock boxes and gun locks, promoting safe storage and disposal practices.

• Informative trainings: Various workshops will cover crucial topics including recognizing warning signs, suicide prevention strategies, and much more.

• Workshops on internet safety, teen dating, and gun safety: Experts will conduct workshops focusing on Internet safety, healthy teen dating practices, and responsible gun handling and safety protocols.

• Therapy dogs, music, art, and swag: Engage with therapy dogs to destress, enjoy live music and art, and grab some event swag.

• Information and services: Accessible resources and information on where to seek support and services will be available, providing attendees with practical guidance on where to turn in times of need.

Free food and refreshments will be available for all attendees. A full schedule of events is available here.

———

“You Are Not Alone” – youth suicide prevention event

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Avenue, Mukilteo