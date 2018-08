Snohomish County Youth Chorus is now accepting new members for the 2018-2019 season. This is a non-auditioned community chorus, and all voices are welcome

The organization has three choirs, open to ages 5-20. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings at Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church, 5425 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo.

Visit www.snocoyouthchorus.org for rehearsal times, season overview, tuition, or to register. You can also call 425-422-8077 for more information.