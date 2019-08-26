Snohomish County Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 7

The Lynnwood-based Alzheimer’s Association is inviting area residents to participate in the Snohomish County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Boxcar Park in Everett.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Last year, 719 people participated in the Snohomish County event, raising $136,587.

Funds raised support Alzheimer’s research and provide care and support services for local families impacted by the disease.

“This is a wonderful event where people come together, honor their loved ones and raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s,” said Jim Wilgus, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter. “There’s a real sense of community and camaraderie at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — a sense of hope that, by working together, we will end this disease.”

Registration for the Walk will begin at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the two-mile walk at 10:30 a.m. To register, visit alz.org/walk or call 1-800-272-3900.

Boxcar Park is located at 1200 Millwright Loop West in Everett.

This is a family and pet friendly event, and the walk route is fully accessible. It is free to attend; however, participants who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. Those who donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s now through Aug. 31 are also eligible to receive a 100% matching gift — up to a maximum of $50,000 — and doubling the impact of their donation.

In Washington state, there are more than 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and another 348,000 unpaid caregivers providing support to their loved ones. It is the sixth leading cause of death nationally, and the third leading cause of death in Washington state.

“Alzheimer’s disease is the only leading cause of death that currently cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed,” Wilgus said. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an opportunity for people to get involved and take action against this devastating disease and move us closer to a world without Alzheimer’s.”

For more information about the Snohomish County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, contact walk manager Kimber Behrends at kibehrends@alz.org or 206-363-5500.