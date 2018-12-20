Snohomish County veterans committee hosting annual vigil for homeless Dec. 21

On Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, the Snohomish County’s Veterans Homelessness Committee will be holding the 10th annual Homeless Memorial Day Vigil at the county’s outdoor amphitheater, beginning at 5:15 p.m.

On this day, communities nationwide gather to remember and honor those that have died in various stages of homelessness: on the streets, in their vehicles, in tents or any other place they could lay their head.

This year’s program, as in the previous nine years, will feature a remembrance of all who have passed, as well as a special veterans’ salute to those who have served the nation. County representatives will provide remarks and the Naval Station Everett color guard personnel will present the American flag, joined by the Snohomish County Music Project, as well as others who work directly with those suffering homelessness.

The amphitheater is located outdoors, in front of the Drewel Building at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett, and the event is held regardless of the weather.