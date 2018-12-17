Snohomish County Toys for Tots offering help to parents in need this Christmas

Are you a parent who needs help putting Christmas presents under the tree this year? Snohomish County Toys for Tots says that due to the generosity of its donors, the organization is able to provide additional Christmas help for both military and civilian families.

Toys for Tots will open its warehouse on Saturday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to those that have either been unable to schedule an appointment or have not received assistance in 2018. It is first come, first served.

You will need:

– A valid Washington state or military ID, or passport

– Proof of Snohomish County address

– Proof of income

– Verification of children

The warehouse distribution address is:

Toys for Tots

c/o Foundation Church

2730 Oakes Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

