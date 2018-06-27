Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area Board seeks volunteers for vacant positions

The Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) Board is now seeking volunteers to fill four positions. Two of those positions are in districts that include Brier and Mountlake Terrace.

The TPA Board serves in an advisory role to the county. Assessment revenue from the (TPA) generates approximately $1 million annually for projects which drive overnight stays and economic development in Snohomish County. The TPA Board provides advice to the Snohomish County Executive and Snohomish County Council on where and how the money is spent.

The TPA Board is composed of fourteen members (five District Lodging, four At-Large Lodging, and five District Non-Lodging).

The TPA Board meets the third Tuesday of each month at Willis Tucker Community Park in Snohomish. The TPA Board is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

District 4, Lodging (Mill Creek, Bothell, Brier, Mountlake Terrace)

District 4, Non-Lodging (Mill Creek, Bothell, Brier, Mountlake Terrace)

District 5, Lodging (Snohomish, Monroe, Lake Stevens, Sultan, Gold Bar, Index)

District 2, Non-Lodging (Everett, Mukilteo, Hat Island)

Additional information about the Tourism Promotion Area may be found at https://www.snocotpa.com.

If you are interested in one of these TPA positions, please submit an application at https://snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Current-Openings. If you have any questions, please contact Carol Peterson at [email protected] or 425-388-6605.