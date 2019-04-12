Snohomish County Tomorrow seeks community members for steering committee

The Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee has openings for two community members. Volunteers must be residents of Snohomish County. They would attend monthly steering committee meetings (6 p.m. on the 4th Wednesday of the month) and contribute to discussions on growth policies.

The steering committee is composed of elected officials. It reviews recommendations from other Snohomish County Tomorrow committees and may forward its decisions to the Snohomish County Council, Puget Sound Regional Council or other regional or state organizations. Citizen representatives are accorded full participation in steering committee meetings except for voting on decision items. They are encouraged to express their recommendations during pre-vote discussion.

For more information, see Snohomish County Tomorrow’s webpage or contact Cynthia Pruitt at [email protected].