Snohomish County to remain in Phase 1 of ‘Healthy Washington Roadmap’ next week

Based on new regional data published by the Washington State Department of Health, Snohomish County will remain in Phase 1 for the week begin Jan. 25, the Snohomish Health District said Friday. None of the state’s regions have met the criteria to advance to Phase 2, the Department of Health said.

The Puget Sound Region currently meets only two of the four criteria laid out in the Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee. The reported metrics for the Puget Sound Region published Jan. 22 are as follows:

A region must have a 10% or greater decrease in the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 population in most recent 14-day period measured compared to the prior 14-day period. The Puget Sound Region had a 23 percent increase Dec. 27 through Jan. 9 compared to Dec. 13-26, which does not meet the target.

There must be a 10% or greater decrease in the rate of new COVID hospital admission rates per 100,000 in most recent 14-day period measured compared to the prior 14-day period. The Puget Sound Region had a 9% decrease Jan. 3-16 compared to Dec. 20-Jan. 2, which does not meet the target.

Test positivity should be less than 10% for the most recent seven-day period measured. The Puget Sound Region had a 9% test positivity for Dec. 27-Jan. 2, which does meet the target.

Total ICU occupancy within a region must be less than 90% for the most recent seven-day period measured. The Puget Sound Region continued to meet this metric with 84 percent occupancy for Jan. 10-16.

The Department of Health compiles updated data by region every Friday. Regions that meet all four criteria above are eligible to move to Phase 2 on the following Monday. The Snohomish Health District will publish an updated snapshot on Tuesday with data comparisons specific to Snohomish County.