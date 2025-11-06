Snohomish County sued over alleged past sexual abuse at Denney Juvenile Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

A dozen formerly incarcerated youth filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Snohomish County, alleging decades of sexual abuse by staff at the Denney Youth Center and Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, also names 20 unidentified individuals accused of participating in or enabling the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 1986 and 2007.

According to Seattle-based law firm Hagens Berman, which represents the plaintiffs, victims as young as 10 were subjected to repeated violent sexual assaults and coercion and death threats from staff if they reported the violence.

Attorneys claim the county failed to train and supervise employees, allowed “invasive strip searches,” and permitted staff to monitor children while showering. The complaint also alleges staff groomed youth with gifts and unsupervised contact in cells and “blind spots” throughout the facility.

“The abuse was an institutional failure caused by and maintained through Snohomish County’s willful disregard for the well-being and safety of some of the most vulnerable children in the State of Washington,” the lawsuit states.

County representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.