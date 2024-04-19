Snohomish County sports tourism in 2023 generates $27.8 million in economic impact

In 2023, Snohomish County hosted 100 sporting events that generated $27.8 million in economic impact and generated 29,681 room nights — and brought 144,266 visitors to the county. That’s according to the Snohomish County Sports Commission, which works to attract regional, national and international sporting events to the county, and supports development of sports facilities

According to a sports commission news release, the diversity of sporting venues in Snohomish County allowed the commission to secure multiple sporting events countywide. In one weekend, the county hosted U.S. Australian Football Western Regionals, the Lake Stevens Pickleball Classic and the Everett 3on3 Basketball Tournament presented by Boeing.

The commission also worked with many local sports organizations who put on annual sporting events. These organization include Perfect Game Northwest, Snohomish Youth Soccer Club, National Softball Association of Washington, DYSports, LLC, Seattle Metro JO, and Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort.

“Sports tourism has a positive impact in a community, said Commission Executive Director Tammy Dunn. “With the impact of sports tourism in Snohomish County, our community is experiencing this positive impact that sports have.” In 2024, the county is hosting several national sporting events including WWA Wakeboard and Wake Surf Nationals and USA Softball 14U-18U Class B Western Nationals.

Learn more in this Snohomish County Sports Commission’s Year in Review video for 2023.