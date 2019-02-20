Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2019 Induction Class

The Snohomish County Sports Commission is accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Class. The deadline for 2019 nominations is Saturday, March 2.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage — and thus have brought state, national and/or international acclaim to themselves and Snohomish County.

Nomination criteria: The candidate must have been a resident of Snohomish County prior to or during the time he or she gained recognition. It is not necessary that the nominee be born in Snohomish County, but he or she must have lived in the county for a minimum of five years. Athletes and teams are eligible for consideration five years after their last competition. Coaches will be eligible after three years of the last coaching date or retirement. Sports contributors will be eligible based on service the community and need not be retired.

An online nomination form can be found at the Snohomish County website . Submit to the Snohomish County Sports Commission. The public may submit the completed nomination via:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 425-348-5701

Mail: Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Snohomish County Sports Commission, 6705 Puget Park Drive, Snohomish, WA 98296

“Each year the Sports Hall of Fame Committee receives one or two nominations from the general public. We have had many past inductees be nominated by the general public,” said Sports Development Director Tammy Dunn. “These past inductees are Helen Thayer, adventurer, 2010 Induction Class; Tracy Osborn Nelson, 2018 Induction Class, Margaret ‘Maggie’ King, Mountlake Terrace Coach, 2014 Induction Class and 1960-61 Everett High Football Team, 2015 Induction Class.”