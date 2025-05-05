Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2025 induction class announced

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce the 2025 Induction Class. The induction class includes four athletes, two coaches, one sports contributor and one team. The 2025 Induction Class is the 15th class for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

Individual athlete

Brent Lillibridge, baseball

Two-time First Team All-Wesco baseball star and three-year captain at Jackson High School before starring at the University of Washington. As a Husky, he was a two-time All-Pac-10 First Team selection, 2007 Pan-Am Games silver medalist, and USA Baseball National Team member. Drafted by the Pirates in 2007, he played seven MLB seasons (Braves, White Sox, Red Sox, and others) as a versatile infielder/outfielder, and had 13 HRs for the 2011 White Sox. Post-career, he founded Base By Pros to mentor young athletes.

Rick Fenney, football

Two-time First Team All-Wesco running back before starring at the University of Washington (UW). His 1985 Orange Bowl-clinching touchdown capped a career where he became UW’s 15th all-time leading rusher. Drafted by the Vikings in 1987, Fenney led the NFC in rushing average in 1988 (4.9 yards/carry) and played five NFL seasons. The Seattle Times ranks him ninth among Washington’s greatest RBs. Now a mentor, he coaches locally and supports youth athletics.

Ed Hansen, bowling

Earned Seattle Bowler of the Year twice and made 12 Greater Seattle All-Star teams during the 1960s–70s. The three-time national tournament champion (including two ABC Team All-Events titles) was inducted into both the Washington State and Greater Seattle Bowling Halls of Fame. As a senior bowler, he won 23 tournaments and became a charter member of two senior bowling Hall of Fames. The Everett High graduate and former three-term Everett mayor also left his mark on civic leadership, with the Angel Of The Winds Arena Conference Center bearing his name, Edward D. Hansen Conference Center.

Sarah (Schireman) Linse, bowling

Led the 2009 Archbishop Murphy High School Girls Track and Field team to fourth in the state while claiming the 100m hurdles state title and three second-place finishes (300m hurdles, long jump, triple jump). Her 15 Cascade Conference titles in track and field cement her legacy as one of Snohomish County’s most versatile track stars. At the University of Washington, she became a four-year letter winner competing in Pac-10/12 championships (2011-2013) and set top 10 program marks in the pentathlon and heptathlon.

Individual coach

Fred Schull, baseball

Built a baseball dynasty at his alma mater, winning four Wesco titles (1972–73, 1984–85) and making two state tournament appearances at Edmonds High School. The longtime math teacher also led Edmonds Community College to its first conference championship in 1980. Inducted into both the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame (1990) and Edmonds Community College Hall of Fame (2014), Schull’s influence extended beyond wins—he mentored generations of players and coaches who carried on his legacy in Snohomish County baseball.

Laurel Tindall, gymnastics

Laurel Tindall built Seattle Pacific University (SPU) gymnastics into a national powerhouse during her 44-year coaching tenure, leading the SPU to three NCAA Division II national championships (1986, 1992 & 1997). Tindall coached 197 All-Americans and 31 National Champions. She earned NCCAA/USA Gymnastics National Coach of the Year honors four times (1986, 1992, 1997, 2003) and has been inducted into both the USA Gymnastics Washington Hall of Fame (2004) and Seattle Pacific University Falcon Legends Hall of Fames (2005). Tindall had a decorated gymnastics career as an athlete, participating in Olympic trials and being a collegiate champion before her transition to coaching.

Sports contributor

Pepe Fernandez, soccer

Pepe Fernandez, a 1974 Seattle Sounders original, settled in Snohomish County and co-founded Everett Soccer Arena in 1984. The facility became a cornerstone of local soccer, hosting leagues, tournaments, and clinics for all ages. For decades, Fernandez mentored players and coaches countywide, blending professional experience with grassroots passion. His infectious personality and passion for the beautiful game earned him recognition as one of the most influential figures in growing Snohomish County’s soccer community.

Team

2003 Snohomish High Girls Cross Country

The team won all four Wesco regular season meets and claimed victories at the Oregon New Balance, Bellevue, Sunfair, and Bend Lava Bear invitationals. They placed second at Hawaii’s Iolani Meet against national competition. The Panthers secured Wesco North and District One championships before winning the 4A state title with a record 31 points, breaking the previous mark by 14 points. They concluded the season ranked No. 6 nationally.