Snohomish County Solid Waste receives award for battery recycling

Snohomish County Solid Waste has been recognized as a Top 100 Leader in Sustainability for battery recycling during 2022. The county said it diverted more than 32,000 pounds of batteries from area landfills last year.

“This award reaffirms public works commitment to the environment and community resiliency,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. “Many thanks to staff and residents for working towards a responsible consumer battery management program – especially during logistical and organizational challenges brought on by the pandemic and staffing challenges.”

The award was made by Call2Recycle, a not-for-profit, product stewardship organization focused on the reduction of hazardous waste in compliance with state and national regulations. The Call2Recycle program collected nearly 8 million pounds of consumer batteries in the U.S.

“By properly disposing of batteries and other hazardous materials, we greatly reduce the risk of fires at waste and recycling centers and divert potential toxins from polluting landfills,” Snyder said.

Overall, 2.7 million pounds of hazardous material were reused or recycled at county facilities during 2022, the county said in a news release.

All Snohomish County Solid Waste facilities accept batteries in addition to a growing list of retailers. To find a list of battery collection sites in Snohomish County, visit the Solid Waste facility webpage or Call2Recycle, Inc.