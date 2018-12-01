Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating auto theft suspects

1 of 2

The Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force seeks the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Kyle Matthews and 25-year-old Kendra Worthley, who are suspected of being involved with two vehicle thefts and eluding police in a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 13, Matthews is suspected of arriving to an Everett residence in a stolen Volkswagen Passat, exiting from a passenger seat in the Passat and stealing a parked Toyota Camry.

On Oct. 17, Matthews and Worthley are suspected of eluding pursing police vehicles by driving the wrong direction on I-5 in a stolen Subaru Impreza.

Detectives have probable cause to arrest Matthews for possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle, as well as one count of vehicle theft. Detectives also have probable cause to arrest Worthley for two counts of vehicle theft, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Matthews and Worthley have ties to the Everett area. Matthews is 5-foot-9, weighs approximately 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Worthley is 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 115 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line 425-388-3845.