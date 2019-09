The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According the sheriff’s office, Jayla Mitchell was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, leaving her home on Madison Way in unincorporated Lynnwood. Mitchell did not show up for school that day and it is believed she ran away from her home.

If anyone sees or has any information about her, they should call 911.