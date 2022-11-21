Snohomish County sets public hearings Dec. 6 on affordable housing, community development needs

Snohomish County is inviting all interested persons to offer ideas during two virtual public hearings Dec. 6 for local community needs for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services and economic development projects to be funded with 2023 federal grant funds — and to provide input on 2021 grant performance.

Snohomish County, in consortium with 19 cities and towns within the county, receives approximately $5 million in federal funds each year under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. The grant funds help support local affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services, and economic development projects that benefit low- to moderate-income persons and neighborhoods in Snohomish County.

The use of these grant funds is guided by a five-year 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, which establishes goals based on community needs. Each year, Snohomish County, as lead agency of the consortium, is required to develop an action plan for use of these funds. The 2023 action plan will cover the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The virtual public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at both 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information and to participate, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5645/Consolidated-Plan-for-2020-2024.

Snohomish County will also accept written comments. They may be sent to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org or by mail at Snohomish County Human Services Department – OHCD, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., M/S 305, Everett, WA 98201.

For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation, or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May, human services department, at 425-388-3264 or at debra.may@snoco.org.