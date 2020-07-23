Snohomish County sets docket deadline for comprehensive plan

Snohomish County has announced an Oct. 20, 2020 deadline for submitting major and minor docket applications to the county’s comprehensive plan.

The process for property owners, organizations, cities and other agencies to propose amendments to the Snohomish County comprehensive plan is called the “docket.” In this cycle, Snohomish County is accepting applications for major and minor amendments to the comprehensive plan and development regulations for final action in 2024. This will be conducted in conjunction with the county’s 2024 update of the comprehensive plan to revise policies and zoning regulations for the unincorporated county.

Major plan amendments include changes to urban growth area boundaries and significant policy revisions. Minor proposals include changes to land uses that have no significant impacts to surrounding neighborhoods. Applications can be downloaded from the county’s docket webpage at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1669 or are available at the county’s Department of Planning and Development Services, 2nd floor of the Drewel Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201. Since the Drewel Building is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact Steve Skorney, Senior Planner, at steve.skorney@snoco.org or 425-262-2207 for more information on the docket procedures, or if you would like the application mailed or emailed.

The county advises applicants that the docket process is complex, costly, can take significant time to complete, and there is no guarantee that a proposal will be approved. The county encourages potential applicants to schedule a pre-submittal meeting to make sure the application requirements, costs, and timelines are understood.