Snohomish County seeks public input on affordable housing, community development needs

Snohomish County is soliciting citizen feedback on local community needs for affordable housing, public facility, infrastructure, services and economic development projects to be funded with 2021 federal grant funds — as well as input on the county’s 2019 grant performance.

Snohomish County, in consortium with 19 of the county’s cities and towns, receives approximately $5 million in federal funds each year under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. The grant funds help support local affordable housing, public facility, infrastructure, services, and economic development projects that benefit low-to-moderate income persons and neighborhoods in Snohomish County.

The use of these grant funds is guided by a five-year 2020-2024 plan, which establishes goals based on community needs. Each year, Snohomish County, as lead agency of the consortium, is required to develop an Action Plan for use of these funds. The 2021 Action Plan will cover the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Join the Zoom Meeting at zoom.us/j/93312659533?pwd=U0tOcE9yd2tFdkM3S3ROZWdJUndPZz09

Call-in #: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 933 1265 9533

Passcode: 826177

Snohomish County will also accept written comments. Comments can be sent to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org or by mail at Snohomish County Human Services Department – OHCD, 3000 Rockefeller Ave M/S 305, Everett, WA 98201.

For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation, or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May at 425-388-3264 or at debra.may@snoco.org.