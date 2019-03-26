Snohomish County seeks public comments on draft housing and community development plan

Snohomish County has released a draft affordable housing and community development plan for the Snohomish County Urban County Consortium. The plan proposes spending of more than $5.7 million in federal grant funds to improve housing options and living environments for those in need.

A public hearing about the plan will be held on Friday, April 4, at 3 p.m. on the Snohomish County campus.

The draft plan — which is available for review and comment through April 18 — includes spending $5.7 million in federal grant funds, including $2,858,260 for affordable housing; $1,422,407 for public facility and infrastructure improvements; $691,974 for service programs and $773,533 for grant planning and administration.

The proposed activities will primarily benefit low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods in the community. According to a Snohomish County announcement, the proposed projects will help the county and consortium reach goals to maintain and expand affordable housing options for all individuals and families. They will also enhance quality of life for residents through five water system improvements, improvements to a neighborhood park, rehabilitation of three public facilities, two home repair programs, construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing and various services for homeless persons, seniors, victims of domestic violence and persons with disabilities.

Paper copies of the plan are also available at the downtown Everett Public Library, the Snohomish County branches of the Sno-Isle Regional Library System, local city and town halls, and the Snohomish County Office of Housing and Community Development located on the 4th floor of the Robert J. Drewel building.

The hearing will take place on the Snohomish County campus in Public Meeting Room 2, located on the first floor of the Snohomish County Robert J. Drewel building. The building is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett.

For more information, to provide comments or make requests for reasonable accommodations such as large print or sign language interpreter, or to request a language interpreter for the hearings, contact Debra May in the Snohomish County Human Services Department at [email protected] or at 425-388-3264 or at 711 for TTY users.