Snohomish County seeks marine resources committee members

Snohomish County’s Marine Resources Committee is seeking up to three members. The deadline for applications is Dec. 6.

The committee is focused on protecting and restoring the marine and estuarine environment of the county. Members should be eager to learn about marine conservation, participate in science-based research, and contribute to policy recommendations on marine issues.

Those selected to serve on the committee will help recommend actions to the Snohomish County Executive and the county council during a three-year term running 2022 through 2024, with the possibility of two additional terms. For detailed information about the position, visit: www.snocomrc.org

The committee is involved in creating and piloting marine ecology research projects and tools like the recent Snohomish Estuary Creosote Piling Prioritization Plan and removal of derelict vessels. The committee also helps with community education, such as annual recreational crabber education to reduce the loss of crab pots in Port Susan.

All field work is being done under COVID-19 safety guidelines developed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Snohomish County Health District, including social distancing, wearing masks, and routinely cleaning high-touch surfaces.

The committee currently has 11 members that represent a balance of scientists, local and tribal governments’ staff, and recreational, economic, and environmental interests. In addition to these interests, the committee seeks members with diverse backgrounds in areas such as commercial fishing, marinas, housing development, and general business community.

To apply, send a cover letter explaining your interest in volunteering along with your resume and three references to Elisa Dawson at Elisa.Dawson@snoco.org. Interested candidates will also need to submit an online application form here. Please select “Marine Resources Advisory Committee” from the drop down menu when applying. For more information, visit www.snocomrc.org.