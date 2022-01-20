Snohomish County seeks applicants for Civil Service Commission opening

Snohomish County is looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated commissioner position for the Civil Service Commission. The deadline to return applications is Feb. 20.

The Civil Service Commission was created by the state Legislature to establish a merit system of employment for Snohomish County deputy sheriffs and other employees of the sheriff’s office.

Under state law, anyone appointed to the Civil Service Commission must be a U.S. citizen, must have been a resident of Snohomish County for at least two years immediately preceding the appointment, and must be a registered Snohomish County voter.

After appointment, no member can hold any salaried public office or engage in county employment, other than their commission duties. Members of the commission serve without compensation.

The appointment will be four years to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2026. Full-term appointments are for six years. Three members serve on the commission at a time. Members can serve a total of three terms.

The Civil Service Commission meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 10:15 a.m. The commission would normally meet at the County Administration West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. However during the COVID pandemic, the commission has been meeting remotely.

To apply, go to www.snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Apply, or for more information, contact Yvonne Chan at 425-388-3600 or yvonne.chan@snoco.org.