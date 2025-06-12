Snohomish County seeks applicants for Board of Health by June 30

Snohomish County is now accepting applications for a vacant seat on the Board of Health. Community members with lived experience in public health programs or health-related inequities are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Board of Health plays a vital role in shaping public health policy across Snohomish County. From addressing opioid misuse and promoting immunizations to responding to the impacts of climate change, the Board provides oversight and guidance on critical issues that affect the well-being of local residents. Members review and approve the Health Department’s annual budget, recommend programs and provide strategic direction to ensure that services meet the needs of all communities.

“A strong Board of Health reflects the voices, values, and needs of the people it serves,” said Dennis Worsham, Director of the Snohomish County Health Department. “Community-driven leadership ensures that decisions about public health aren’t made in a vacuum—they’re made with real insight into the challenges and strengths of local families, neighborhoods and cultures. When community members have a seat at the table, we’re better equipped to design policies and programs that truly improve health outcomes and advance equity.”

The nine-member board is structured to meet Washington State public health board requirements. It includes elected officials, tribal and healthcare representatives, and community members. The current vacancy is for a “consumer of public health”—a county resident who has experienced significant health inequities or used services such as WIC, home visiting, treatment programs or other public health-related supports.

Eligible applicants for this position must not be elected officials or have any financial or fiduciary ties to health facilities or service providers. Preference will be given to candidates from historically underrepresented communities.

If community members would like to share fliers to help increase recruitment, a downloadable version of a flyer is available here.

The Board meets monthly, with some members also participating in subcommittees and working groups.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. However, priority consideration will be given to applications submitted by Friday, June 30.