Snohomish County seeks applicants for affordable housing projects  

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers, and government agencies to submit applications to develop affordable rental housing and shelter projects.

An estimated $1.5 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program is anticipated to be available for the 2021 program year and an undetermined amount under the Chemical Dependency and Mental Health program available in 2020. Projects must benefit low-income persons in Snohomish County.

Interested applicants are encouraged to participate in a virtual Housing NOFA Workshop on June 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details of eligibility, directions for the virtual (Zoom) Housing NOFA Workshop, and other program requirements are available in the NOFA at snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on July 27, 2020.

For additional information, contact Jackie Anderson, the county’s manager for Housing and Community Services, at 425-388-3237 or jackiem.anderson@snoco.org.