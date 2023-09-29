Snohomish County seeking candidates for Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board

Snohomish County is looking for candidates to fill three open positions on the Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board. The open positions are for Snohomish County Council District 3 (Lynnwood/Edmonds area) and two “at-large” or countywide positions.

The board advises on a range of issues including maintaining the county’s ties to its agricultural roots, expanding programs for youth and teens, supporting local food systems, broadening public safety efforts, enhancing child-safety programs, evaluating budgets, reviewing and recommending entertainment, and initiating innovative programs and projects. Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, spend a minimum of two hours a day at the 11-day fair, attend fair ceremonies, dinners, lunches as required and participate in fair board-sponsored events during the fair.

For more information about joining the advisory board, contact Kara Underwood at 425-388-6640 or Kara.Underwood@snoco.org. The nomination/application form can be found at www.evergreenfair.org/131/Fair-Advisory-Board. The 2024 Evergreen State Fair runs Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2