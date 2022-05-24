Snohomish County seeking applicants for Board of Equalization

Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Board of Equalization.

The board is an independent body organized to hear appeals of assessments made by the county assessor and is comprised of five citizen members appointed by the Snohomish County Council, after recommendation by the county executive. The board provides an impartial hearing that protects each party’s due process rights and results in a fair decision.

Board members must be Snohomish County residents with knowledge of property values and a background in one of the following areas: real estate appraisal, finance, accounting, administrative law, property tax administration, mediation or land use. Members may not be an elected official or employed by an elected official. Assessor staff, or those employed by the assessor within the last two years are ineligible.

Board members are limited to three terms of three years each, and must attend training within one year of appointment or reappointment. Members receive a per diem for attending hearings that average two days per month, plus any required training sessions. Applications are due by June 17, and can be requested from the Office of Hearings Administration, by phone at 425-388-3407, email at boe@snoco.org or online at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/134/Board-of-Equalization.