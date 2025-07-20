Snohomish County seeking applicants for affordable housing, emergency bridge and shelter housing projects

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to develop affordable rental housing, homeownership development projects, emergency bridge or shelter housing projects, and homebuyer downpayment assistance and sweat equity projects.

An estimated $1,054,917 in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) may be available for the 2026 program year, and Affordable Housing and Behavioral Health Capital Funds (AHBH) in an amount to be determined. Projects must benefit low-income people in Snohomish County and 2026 awards are subject to funding availability.

Interested applicants are encouraged to participate in one of two virtual information sessions: from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 22 and from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 24. The first hour of each session will cover HOME funds and the second hour AHBH funds. Information on how to access the information sessions are in the NOFO application materials at: NOFO Application Materials.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2025.

If you have questions or need additional information, send an email to: ohcd.funding@snoco.org.