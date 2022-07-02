Snohomish County schedules community outreach in July for 2024 Comprehensive Plan update

Snohomish County is seeking public input for the county’s future during the month of July through in-person public outreach in the community. County staff will be in libraries, parks, farmers markets, and more locations across the county to spread awareness of the Comprehensive Plan and to answer the public’s questions. The input the county receives will guide the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which affects growth, preservation and development in Snohomish County.

Click here to see the list of upcoming outreach, which includes visits to the Brier Library July 5 and the Edmonds Museum Summer Market July 23.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides Snohomish County decisions on a wide range of topics and services over a 20-year time period. The plan acts as the blueprint for development in the county. It will impact neighborhoods, businesses, traffic, the environment, and you. The plan is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of Snohomish County communities and residents, while meeting requirements of state and federal law. Click here to view the current plan.

To learn more about the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, visit the project page at bit.ly/SnoCo2024, watch this video for a high-level overview of the update.