Snohomish County residents: Get paid to scrap your old wood stove

If you have an old or uncertified wood-burning device, you may qualify for cash rewards to recycle it or get a discount on the purchase of new heating equipment.

Through the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s Wood Stove Program, Snohomish County residents can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood stove. Eligible devices include wood stoves and fireplace inserts (which are basically wood stoves made to be installed inside a fireplace) that are not U.S. EPA certified or were manufactured before 2000. Also eligible are free-standing manufactured fireplaces (but not built-in, zero-clearance fireplaces), wood-burning furnaces, or residential coal-burning devices.

Your old device must be in working order but can be installed or uninstalled for the recycling reward. Indoor barrel stoves and trash burners are not eligible for the reward. The homeowner is responsible for removal and taking the old stove or insert to a recycling facility.

Residents of Snohomish County wanting to upgrade to new, cleaner heat can instead opt to have their old wood stove or fireplace insert scrapped in exchange for a $1,500 discount to go toward the purchase and professional installation of new heating equipment.

Replacement options include electric heat pump; natural gas, propane or oil furnace; or natural gas, propane or pellet stove or insert. Replacement equipment must meet certain efficiency and/or emissions requirements. Work must be done by a program-approved heating contractor. No new wood stoves or inserts are allowed with the discount.

To be eligible for the $1,500 replacement discount, you must have an uncertified or pre-2000 wood stove or fireplace insert, free-standing manufactured fireplace, wood-burning furnace, or residential coal-burning device. Old device must be installed and operable in order to qualify.

After enrolling, applicants must submit several photos of their old wood stove or fireplace insert to be reviewed for eligibility. Funding is limited; one project per household. The program is currently limited to homeowners or, in the case of rental homes, property owners.

For wood stove recycling, qualified applicants will receive an agency-issued coupon and instructions for recycling their stove and receiving the $350 reward. Recycling participants have 45 days to recycle their stoves at any of the agency’s four designated recycling facilities.

For those qualifying for the $1,500 discount, participants will receive a coupon and will have 45 days to schedule their clean-heating project and old stove/insert removal with a program-approved contractor.

After the 45 days, recycling or replacement offers will be cancelled and offered to other qualified applicants, unless program staff have been contacted and approved an extension.

If you have any additional questions, contact woodstove@pscleanair.gov or 206-343-8800.

You can sign up here.