Snohomish County PUD: Summer projects aimed at enhancing reliability for customers

Snohomish County PUD said its crews will be busy this summer making electric system improvements and completing preventative maintenance projects — all work to help ensure the PUD can maintain high levels of reliability through storm season and meet growing demand.

The PUD has work scheduled on many of its substations, including standard maintenance, equipment replacement and automation upgrades. Among the local projects, later this summer the utility will relocate approximately 60 transmission and distribution poles along 76th Avenue West in Edmonds and Lynnwood — between 196th Street Southwest and Olympic View Drive — to help with a road improvement project to improve accessibility for sidewalks.

Two projects will extend fiber optic and communication equipment to improve reliability.Work extending fiber optic lines from the PUD’s North Alderwood Substation in Lynnwood to the Swamp Creek Switching Station will necessitate overnight rolling slowdowns on both I-5 and I-405. Crews will also work to extend fiber optic lines from the PUD’s Monroe Community Office to the Qualco biodigester in anticipation of the PUD installing a new generator on the site.

In addition, the PUD plans to replace hundreds of aging poles, assess and treat thousands of poles and replace dozens of miles of aging underground cable. The PUD’s vegetation management team will have a dozen crews trimming trees across the utility’s service territory throughout the summer. The PUD trims trees on upwards of 450 circuit miles each year to aid in reliability.

PUD crews will install a new transformer at its Paine Field Substation, which serves both industrial and residential customers.The new transformer will be filled with FR3 seed oil instead of mineral oil, creating an even higher level of safety in the unlikely case of a fire.

Construction on the new Twin City Substation in Stanwood is scheduled to be substantially complete this summer. The new substation will replace the North Stanwood Substation and will increase reliability to Stanwood and Camano Island. In July, PUD crews will also rebuild overhead circuits and install underground circuits on Pioneer Highway near the new substation.

In the Woods Creek area outside Monroe, the PUD will replace more than 50 distribution poles and install transmission lines to connect the circuits from the PUD’s Woods Creek and Lake Chaplain substations. The work will improve reliability for the City of Everett’s water treatment plant at Lake Chaplain and the PUD’s Jackson Hydroelectric Project powerhouse.

The PUD will perform work this summer in preparation for new large commercial customers arriving. Crews will install two new underground feeder circuits to eventually energize the new Northpoint development, which spans 10 properties in the Smokey Point area, and relocate infrastructure to eventually serve the new Costco in Lake Stevens.