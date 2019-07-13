Snohomish County PUD says it wasn’t impacted by Friday’s quake

The 4.6 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks in Snohomish County early Friday didn’t affect Snohomish County PUD’s electrical distribution system, the utility said.

An outage impacting approximately 725 customers followed Friday morning’s earthquake near Monroe. While the timing and location suggest a possible connection to the quake, the final cause was determined to be a tree in a line. This type of outage is common for the region and, after review, is not considered to be directly related to the earthquake, PUD said.

The PUD’s electrical distribution system, which serves more than 350,000 customers, was not impacted by this morning’s temblors, nor was the utility’s water system, which serves approximately 21,000 customers.

The PUD often stresses the importance of emergency preparedness, particularly in the runup to the Northwest’s winter storm season. Winter storms have the potential to cause widespread and long-lasting outages, much like a strong earthquake. The PUD’s Winter Storm Preparation advice is applicable in many emergencies, including earthquakes. Basic family emergency preparedness kits should include:

3-5 days of non-perishable food Blankets and pillows Portable battery clock-radio Bottled water (1 gal/person/day) Extra batteries Manual can opener Cooler with ice packs Flashlights Candles (Ideally battery-powered) Lighter or waterproof matches First-aid kit Personal hygiene supplies Cash Pet supplies for 3-5 days Cards, games, books for fun Prescription medications Phone charger for a car Utility knife