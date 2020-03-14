Snohomish County PUD public offices closed, non-essential business paused

To protect the health and well-being of customers and employees, Snohomish County PUD has closed its offices — including its Headquarters building in downtown Everett — to all public access effective Friday, March 13, and paused non-essential business operations until further notice.

The PUD’s decision — which is in line with guidance from the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and the Snohomish Health District — will not affect the essential services the PUD provides to its customers, including the reliable delivery of power and water.

“We are making this decision out of an abundance of caution for the public and our employees,” said John Haarlow, Snohomish County PUD CEO/GM. “We have a team that will continue to monitor the situation in order to make the best decisions possible as we move forward.”

The PUD is encouraging customers to call Customer Service at 425-783-1000 to pay their bill, set up payment arrangements or conduct other business. For payments, customers may also pay online or by mail to PO Box 1100, Everett WA. 98206.

PUD Commissioners will conduct their scheduled Commission Meeting on Tuesday, March 17, by telephone. The audio recording of the meeting will be posted on the Commission webpage at within 24 hours. Customers may call the Commission Office at 425-783-8611 for additional information.

The PUD will pause customer disconnections for non-payment until further notice. The PUD encourages customers to continue to make their payments or call Customer Service to make arrangements.

For PUD employees not essential to the delivery of power and water, the PUD has instituted mandatory telecommuting until further notice. Employees who work in critical operations will continue to perform their duties while practicing social distancing and other strategies for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The PUD has initiated its Pandemic Response Plan and convened an Incident Management Team to monitor the situation and make decisions on critical business needs. The PUD’s Incident Management Team will be located at its Emergency Operations Center at the utility’s Headquarters.

More information on SnoPUD’s COVID-19 response can be found at snopud.com/covid.