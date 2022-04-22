Snohomish County PUD offices reopened to public

Snohomish County PUD recently reopened to the public its Electric Building Headquarters in downtown Everett and three community offices.

The PUD’s Electric Building office is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The PUD’s Lynnwood, Arlington and Monroe community offices are open the same hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The PUD’s Snohomish and Stanwood community offices will remain closed for now.

PUD customers can make a payment and conduct other in-person business.

The PUD encourages customers to continue to use personalized online tools like MySnoPUD to make payments and check their energy usage, or call the utility’s Customer Service at 425-783-1000 to speak with a customer service representative between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.