Snohomish County PUD offers tips in light of recent scam in Tacoma

Snohomish County PUD is warning customers about a potential scam that is affecting public utilities customers in Pierce County.

According to a tweet by the Everett Police Department, scammers recently called Tacoma public utilities customers to demand face-to-face payment by pre-paid debit cards. Snohomish County PUD customers have not been affected, but Snohomish County PUD offers tips in case customers are contacted by scammers.

According to a tweet by Snohomish County PUD, if you ever question whether a person calling or knocking on your door is from the PUD, hang up or shut the door and call 425-783-1000. Do not pay with prepaid credit cards or gift cards.