Snohomish County PUD offers incentive for customers to enroll in paperless billing

Snohomish County PUD customers who enroll in paperless billing will receive an extra incentive: A $5 off coupon code to be used on energy-efficient products in the PUD Marketplace.

All 140,000 PUD customers currently enrolled in paperless billing and any customers who enroll will receive the coupon code in an email.

The PUD is facing supply-chain challenges procuring commercial billing envelopes. To mitigate the issue, the PUD has bypassed conventional bidding processes to source additional envelopes and converted paper stock on hand into envelopes. Additionally, to help preserve existing stock for customers who need to pay by mail, customers who don’t traditionally pay by check will no longer be receiving a return envelope beginning in March.

“For now, we have enough envelopes to mail bills to customers, but unfortunately there is no guarantee that after the limited stock is exhausted we will be able to acquire more,” said Julee Cunningham, PUD Director of Communications, Marketing and Business Readiness. “Because of that, we are encouraging any customers who do not require a paper bill to enroll in our paperless billing. It really is easy with many customer-friendly features. We appreciate support and the coupon to the Marketplace is our way of saying thank you.”

The PUD also listed ways that customers can benefit from paying their bill online:

Save money on postage and don’t worry about trips to the post office to buy stamps.

Receive your billing statement sooner. Customers can view their information on the MySnoPUD customer portal as soon as it becomes available, with an option to view up to four years of past billing statements.

Prevent identity theft by keeping your bill out of the hands of mail thieves.

Save paper and trees by using less paper. It also helps the PUD save money on mailing costs so that we can continue to keep rates reasonable.

Set up recurring payment options on the due date to make it hassle-free.

Don’t’ miss a bill. Receive email and text notifications to know a bill is due and get due date reminders.

For more information on paperless billing and directions on how to enroll in paperless, visit www.snopud.com/paperless. Customers can create a MySnoPUD account by visiting www.snopud.com, selecting “SIGN IN” and clicking on “Create a Profile” at the bottom of the pop-up box.