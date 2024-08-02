Snohomish County PUD distributing $200 bill credits to eligible households

Over the next six weeks, Snohomish County PUD said it will be distributing one-time $200 bill credits to assist low- and moderate-income PUD residential customers. These bill credits will be prioritized for customers at or below 80% area median income (AMI).

PUD customers are encouraged to visit snopud.com/cca and fill out an application to apply for the bill credit. The PUD will use these applications and additional qualifying programs to determine eligibility for the bill credit and future energy-efficiency programs.

“We are grateful to the Department of Commerce and State of Washington for these funds, which will support our most vulnerable customers with their electric bills,” said John Hoffman, PUD Assistant General Manager Customer & Energy Services. “Bill assistance for our income-qualified customers is an important part of providing affordable electricity for all.”

The bill credits are funded through the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits Grant Program and funded by the Climate Commitment Act. Through the diligent work of PUD staff in partnership with the state Legislature, the PUD was awarded nearly $14 million in funding, enough to provide bill credits to nearly 70,000 of the PUD’s more than 340,000 residential customers.

The PUD has until Sept. 15 to disburse the funds. If funds remain after the initial rounds of bill credits, PUD customers up to 150% AMI may be eligible.

Based on current HUD limits, a household of four that makes less than $110,950 would be considered 80% AMI and eligible for the initial round of bill credits. For more information on income qualifications and to see if your household may qualify, click here.

The PUD was awarded an additional $5.3 million in funding, the most of any utility in the state, as part of Commerce’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program. Also leveraging resources from the Climate Commitment Act, this program will distribute free energy-efficient appliances, including washers, dryers, induction cooktops, and heat pump water heaters to qualifying customers.

More information on this appliance rebate program will be provided on the PUD’s website in the coming weeks.