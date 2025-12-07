Snohomish County Public Works receives $1.1M in grants for roundabout installation, I-5 overcrossing study 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Snohomish County Public Works has received two grants totaling more than $1.1 million that will fund safety improvements at a south Everett intersection and a study for overcrossing plans at Interstate 5 (I-5) and the Interurban Trail, the county said in a news release.

Public Works’ County Road Safety Program will receive a $914,000 grant to construct a quick-build (or modular) roundabout at 4th Avenue West and 132nd Street Southwest that will include rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) on both the north and south legs of the roundabout. The roundabout significantly improves safety for all road users, and the beacons provide a safer crossing for pedestrians. A $250,000 grant from the state Climate Commitment Act Sandy Williams Connecting Communities (SWCC) Program will study proposed plans to cross over I-5 at Maple Road and the Interurban Trail in south Snohomish County.

“With limited revenues and current inflation rates, funding our projects is very challenging. It’s crucial that we locate and utilize grant funding to help continue to improve our county infrastructure, especially for safety-related issues,” said Deputy Director and County Engineer Doug McCormick. “Public Works is extremely grateful for this funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the SWCC program.”

The modular roundabout, which will be built with recycled plastic, is designed to be a road safety treatment for about 15 years until more significant infrastructure changes are implemented when a planned light rail station is built in the area.

The overcrossing project is designed to close a gap on the trail between Ash Way and Maple Road, and Maple and Butternut roads. The planning study also explores a proposed bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing structure of I-5, installation of trail facilities along Maple and Butternut roads, and the feasibility of a new trail through the Snohomish PUD utility corridor from Interurban Trail to North Road.

The SWCC program targets communities that are affected by opportunity and environmental health barriers. Funds will be used for planning and community engagement.

The county has been working on improvement projects in the Lynnwood area for several years. The Interurban Trail Improvements project between 160th Street Southwest and 167th Place Southwest is in the engineering phase and is planned to go to construction in 2028, subject to funding availability. The Butternut Road and Maple Road Improvements project would reduce congestion currently caused by an all-way stop. The project is currently on hold.

Road project information is available at snohomishcountywa.gov/206.