Snohomish County provides third round of small business relief grants; deadline to apply Feb. 2

Small businesses in the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are being proritized for the third round of relief grants announced by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.
The Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Grant Program is a key part of the relief and recovery action Snohomish County is taking to help businesses impacted by the pandemic, and is funded by the federal CARES Act. Businesses that previously applied to the R3 program in 2020 but have not yet received an award will automatically be considered in this round and do not need to reapply.
Applications close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Eligible R3 applications will be prioritized for those in the restaurant/dining, retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment, and other service sector businesses
- Business has at least a 25% drop in revenue directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Business has 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees (FTE) including the business owner/worker; employee count shall be based on number of FTE as of 1/1/2020
- Business is licensed to do business in the State of Washington
- Business has been in operation for at least one year in Snohomish County (at time of application)
- Business is not facing any pending litigation or legal action
- Business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds
- Business is physically located in Snohomish County
- Business is not a franchise – unless that franchise is not a subsidiary of a larger corporation and is able to document that it is not a subsidiary
- Business is not a chain (unless the majority of locations are located in Snohomish County)
- Business is not restricted to patrons over the age of 18
- Must be a for-profit business
- Business has not received a prior CARES-funded grant, from any organization or jurisdiction, consistent with federal regulations.