Snohomish County prepares to open sixth mass vaccination site April 6, in Boom City

The Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce will open its newest mass vaccination site Tuesday, April 6.

The site is located at Boom City, 10274 27th Ave. NE in Tulalip. It is the sixth mass vaccination site, and is in partnership with the Tulalip Tribes.

The Boom City site is set up for drive-thru access. Like the other mass vaccination sites, it is by appointment only for those eligible under the phased approach to vaccination. The phases are set to open on April 15, expanding eligibility to all adults (including 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only vaccine so far authorized for those younger than 18).

The other five mass vaccination sites in the county will continue operating, as well, though exact days vary based on vaccine availability. The locations are listed, along with the type of vaccine provided and registration links for appointments, at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine. For people who do not have internet access, need language assistance, or have other barriers to online registration, the COVID-19 call center for Snohomish County is available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 425-339-5278.

The Moderna vaccine is set to be administered at Boom City on its first day of operations, followed by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine later in the week. The vaccine is specified in the clinic information at the sign-up link, and people should check that information before signing up for their appointment.

The vaccine taskforce also has added a waitlist feature to the online registration for mass vaccination sites. That feature is in use starting with this week’s appointments. If appointments are full, people can now sign up for a waitlist for that day only. If there is a cancellation or additional doses are otherwise available at the site that day, people on the waitlist will be notified. The waitlist does not roll over, so people will need to sign up again for the next day.

Nearly 333,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Snohomish County and more than 132,000 people were fully vaccinated as of March 30. That’s one in every five county residents over 16. Updated information is posted weekly at www.snohd.org/covidvaccine. The Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce has administered more than 156,000 doses of vaccine since early January.

The taskforce also has mobile teams of emergency medical staff with local fire agencies who are working to vaccinate homebound individuals. These teams have begun going out to vaccinate people who are unable to access an appointment outside of their home. These efforts are focused on people who are homebound by necessity, not those who would prefer to be vaccinated at home but can access care outside of the home.

In order to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible, it is critical that the first option is to direct people to a vaccination site, medical provider, clinic or pharmacy. If the barrier to vaccination is transportation, assistance is available in the community to help them get to an appointment. If access to technology, devices, or internet to register for vaccination is the barrier, community partners or the COVID-19 call center for Snohomish County can assist with registration.

Homebound individuals who cannot access vaccination outside of the home may contact the call center at 425-339-5278 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The call center makes referrals to mobile EMS teams and vaccination providers when the only way for someone to access the vaccine is through in-home vaccination.

Mobile teams also have been assisting with vaccination clinics at senior housing complexes, senior centers, and shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Work is moving forward on community-based clinics to increase access for historically marginalized communities, as well. An electronic survey was provided last week to service organizations that work with these communities to gather information that will assist in planning for specific clinics. Resources continue to be limited, and these clinics aim to focus on communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Data on vaccination as well as disease rates from the Snohomish Health District and Washington State Department of Health will inform planning. Those community-based clinics are expected to be underway later this month.