Snohomish County parks to host food drive at 2020 Evergreen State Fair Park

Snohomish County Fair Park staff and volunteers will host a countywide drive-thru food drive on Thursday, Aug. 27, as a way to celebrate the fair community even though the Evergreen State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19. It will be hosted at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe from 4-7 p.m. in the west parking lot.

Community members are invited to decorate their vehicle in a fun fair-inspired theme. Ideas could include county fair elements, Americana, fair food, carnival ride, race car or even a pig. Participants could win a Family 4-Pack of Fair admission and carnival tickets to the 2021 Evergreen State Fair. Businesses are also welcome to decorate their business vehicle for a chance to win 12 fair admissions. There will also be a variety of food trucks at the event for take-out.

All state guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed for this drive-thru event. Items collected from the event will be donated to food banks countywide in partnership with Volunteers of America and the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

“The need for access to good, free food is ever-present, and we don’t see that need ending for several more months, if not into 2021,” said Jessica Moore, Director of Development for Volunteers of America Western Washington. “Monetary donations are the best so that we have the flexibility to buy the food we need.”

Suggested items for the drive include monetary donations, diapers, baby wipes, hygiene/toiletry items, canned vegetables/goods, pasta, peanut butter, rice, kitchen staples and other non-perishable items.

For more information, visit evergreenfair.org.