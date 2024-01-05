Snohomish County Office of Social Justice accepting applications for community sponsorship initiative

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Thursday announced that the Snohomish County Office of Social Justice (OSJ) is accepting applications for its community sponsorship initiative.

The initiative provides up to $5,000 in financial support to organizations working to advance efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is the first of four funding rounds in 2024, according to a news release.

“Snohomish County is committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion both within our organization and across our communities,” Somers said. “I’m glad this initiative is providing vital support to community-based organizations, and I encourage all organizations working to advance equity to apply for this newest round of funding.”

In 2023, OSJ administered a total of $210,000 to 33 community-based organizations across four funding rounds. Awards were distributed across Snohomish County and projects ranged from back-to-school support for historically underserved families, to supporting access to fresh produce, to job training for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“The Lake Stevens Farmers Market was a recipient of the community sponsorship awarded by the OSJ in 2023. The funds we received were used to help launch our Power of Produce Kids Club (POP Club for short) which educates our community’s youth on the importance of fresh, locally grown foods. In addition, it provides activities centered around engaging in their own family’s shopping decisions with a focus on how local food can be easier to obtain and tastier on their plates,” said Sarah Dylan Jensen, manager of Lake Stevens Farmers Market. “For the 12-week season, youth participants received a weekly activity to learn as well as $2 in POP tokens to spend on a fresh fruit or vegetable in our market. We are excited to expand upon this program in 2024 and see our community’s kids thrive.”

To be eligible for the community sponsorship initiative, an organization must propose a project supporting at least one of the following priorities: Advancing social justice by promoting equity and well-being; promoting equity of opportunity; and/or fostering diversity and inclusivity. Previous awardees may apply again, however preference will be given to organizations that have not yet received an award.

Interested organizations can learn more about the initiative here, and can complete and submit the online application here. Applications must be submitted via the online form or by email by Friday, Jan. 19.

Somers established the Office of Social Justice based on a recognition of the need for change within Snohomish County. The creation of the Office of Social Justice emphasized the Executive’s commitment to leading an effort of transforming institutional racism by identifying our current internal and external systems for change.

Learn more about OSJ here: https://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5677/Office-of-Social-Justice.