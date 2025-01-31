Snohomish County offers tips as snow, ice in forecast

Snow and ice is in the forecast across Snohomish County, the county says its public works crews are prepared and ready for when the wintery mix hits the ground. Many roads have been treated with anti-icer in preparation of the impending weather, plans are in place for clearing priority snow and ice removal routes, and road maintenance teams are equipped and stocked with sand, salt and other supplies.

“We are monitoring the weather – public safety is our number one priority,” said Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. “We have enough salt, sand, and mixed products available for several days of addressing snowy and icy roadways and we can replenish our supplies as needed. Plus, the county’s fleet division is ready to replace plow blades and perform any needed equipment repairs.”

Snohomish County Public Works’ Road Maintenance team is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of roads. Multiple snowplow runs and treatments may be required to keep primary routes passable. All other routes will be addressed based on priority, existing resources, and weather conditions.Decisions for snow and ice removal are based on traffic volume, transit and school bus routes, hospitals and clinics, terrain, and knowledge of problem areas. The prioritization does not change based on public calls – even multiple calls – requesting service.

Note that the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace also have their own snow priority removal maps and we’ve provided them below:

Before heading out, it is highly recommended that residents check the following resources.

Snow and Ice Response webpage: Collection of resources and information from Snohomish County Public Works about how road maintenance crews prepare for winter weather and respond when it arrives. Includes road closures, snow and ice removal maps, and contact information to report problems.

Snohomish County Snow & Ice Removal Map: Visual map of which roads have been recently plowed, sanded or had anti-icer applied.

Snohomish County road closures map: Visual map and list of Public Works managed roads that are closed in unincorporated Snohomish County.

Snohomish County Public Safety Hub: Webpage that is updated during emergencies, including severe winter weather, and provides resources and information about snowstorms and warming shelter locations.

During snow/ice weather events, here are other important tips:

– Know who to call and when:

Life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

Non-life threatening emergencies: 425-407-3999

– Give snowplows and anti-icing equipment plenty of room to work. Allow for a minimum following distance of 200 feet. If you must pass, take extreme caution and beware of the displaced snow and ice, or sand spray.

– Vehicles parked along all major arterials and emergency routes must be moved off the street.

– Residents clearing driveways are advised to pile the snow away from walkways and to the left side as you face the house, especially closer to the road. Do not throw snow onto the road, as this creates obstructions in the roadway that can be hazardous.

– Keep drainage inlets near your home clear of leaves and debris during the winter months to help reduce the chance of flooding.

– Try to keep garbage bins and other obstacles out of the street when the roads are icy or covered with snow.

– Obey road closed signs.