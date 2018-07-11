Snohomish County now accepting tourism grant applications

Snohomish County is now accepting tourism grant applications from non-profit and public tourism organizations for projects that increase overnight stays in the county.

Funds may be used for marketing and promotion of visitor-related events, projects and activities which draw tourists to stay overnight in the county, and strongly align with the new 2018-2022 Snohomish County Strategic Tourism Plan.

Snohomish County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will be providing an informational Hotel-Motel grant workshop on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 to provide technical assistance with the 2019 grant application and to review the 2018-2022 Plan. It will be held at Willis Tucker Park (Gary Weikel Room), 6705 Puget Park Dr. in Snohomish from 2-3:30 p.m.

Approved grant funding starts in January 2019 for projects to be completed by December 15, 2019. Details of eligibility and other program requirements are included in the application package, which must be completed and returned to Snohomish County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at Willis Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Drive, M/S 303, Snohomish, WA 98296 by 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018. Grant applications and the 2018-2022 Strategic Tourism Plan can be found at https://snohomishcountywa.gov/2333/Tourism.

For more information on the program, contact Carol Peterson at 425-388-6605 or [email protected].