Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation announces winter speaker series

The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation is hosting its 23rd annual Winter Speaker Series, starting Jan. 9 at the Everett Station Weyerhaeuser Room 4th floor, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett.
The in-person lecture series features eight celebrity gardeners, authors and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects. Each lecture runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Here’s the schedule:
Jan. 9 – “USDA Zones & Climate Change”: Mike Everett, Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning broadcast meteorologist and chief meteorologist on KING 5 News in Seattle.
Jan. 16 – “Balled & Burlap Trees”: Jamie McAuliffe, co-owner of McAuliffe Valley Nursery in Snohomish, who has a background in design and as a residential contractor.
Feb. 6 – “Contained Brilliance: How to Container Garden Like a Pro”: Cindy Funes, a certified professional horticulturist, award-winning container garden designer, online course creator and content contributor to MarthaStewart.com.
Feb. 13 – “Successfully Growing Fruit Trees in the PNW”: Sam Benowitz, founder of Raintree Nursery and co-founder of nwfruit.org garden at the WSU Mount Vernon location.
Feb. 27 – “Every Plant has a Story”: Lore Sampson, a nurseryman’s daughter, propagator amd small specialty nursery owner will discuss plant selection, forms, propagating and care.
March 13 – “Edible Landscapes for a Healthy Body & Planet”: Mary Marshall and Andrew Tuttle, co-founders of Edge Perma & Redtail Edge Design, instructors at Edmonds College and land stewards of Pragtree Farm, the birthplace of the Tilth movement.
March 27 – “Plant This, Not That”: Bess Bronstein, well-known Pacific Northwest educator, speaker, consultant and ISA Certified Arborist.
April 3 – “Heronswood Evolves: The Traveler’s Garden”: Ross Bayton, PhD, London-born botanist and gardener. Bayton gained his PhD at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and is former gardening editor for BBC Gardeners’ World magazine.
Cost is $30 for for single sessions at the door or $110 for a season pass purchased in advance. Proceeds benefit the WSU Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation. Visit www.gardenlectures.com to learn more.
