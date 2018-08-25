Snohomish County looking for arts commissioners

The Snohomish County Arts Commission is looking for one to two commissioners to represent District 3. The district is primarily Edmonds/Woodway and parts of Lynnwood and represented by Stephanie Wright on the Snohomish County Council.

Commissioners are expected to attend monthly meetings, held on the third Monday of each month in Everett, which are open to the public. In addition, they must serve on at least one committee and report back to the full commission.

County residents who have relevant experience or skills are encouraged to apply. No prior experience is required, just a willingness to support the arts in the community. Backgrounds may include visual arts, music, writing, theatre or dance.

It’s recommended that those interested attend a commission meeting prior to completing the application. The application process can take a few months for approval.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.snocoarts.org/, the arts commission Facebook page or the Snohomish County’s website at https://snohomishcountywa.gov/128/Boards-Commissions.

You can also contact Hal Gausman at 360-805-6729.