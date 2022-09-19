Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces online candidate forums

This fall, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, congressional representatives and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announced it is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:

Pre-recorded forums: (The league is in the process of contacting candidates)

Judicial candidates (Recording Date: Sept. 6)

Legislative District 32 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording date: Oct. 3)

PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date Oct. 4)

Live-streamed forums:

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct. 11, Positions 1 and 2 – 6:30 p.m.

Congressional District 1: Thursday, Oct. 18 – 6:30 p.m.

How to watch: Visit the League of Women Voters YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty.

Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website , and on the league’s YouTube Channel .

Recordings of most forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.